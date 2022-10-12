Rocky’s Ace Hardware to Hold Grand Reopening of Agawam Store on Oct. 22

SPRINGFIELD — Rocky’s Ace Hardware, one of the country’s largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers, will celebrate the reopening of its Agawam location on Saturday, Oct. 22. After almost a year of construction, renovations to the store are complete, adding new features for both homeowners and contractors. The celebration begins at 9:30 a.m. at 10 Springfield St. in Agawam and will feature a board-cutting ceremony, raffle prizes, demonstrations, activities for kids, and much more.

“This renovation has allowed us to expand options for our customers and offer a more well-rounded shopping experience,” Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone said. “Aside from a complete indoor and outdoor remodel, we have added full fishing and Carhartt departments to the store, as well as expanded tool and grill departments. We are really excited to show off these renovations to our new and returning customers.”

Since October is Fire Safety Month, the event will include a booth with information and products to help families ensure they are prepared for emergencies, along with a fire truck for children to explore. There will also be a limited number of pumpkins for sale for kids to decorate.

“We are excited to celebrate our reopening with the community and hope families come out to have fun with us,” Falcone continued. “We will have some great prizes to raffle off, including grills, smokers, a Carhartt shopping spree, a Benjamin Moore room makeover package, and much more. We will also be collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital. Stop by to take advantage of limited-time offers and check out the newly renovated store.”