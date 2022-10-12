Amherst Area Chamber’s Launching Women Workshop Series Returns on Oct. 14

HADLEY — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce announced the return of its Launching Women series with a pair of workshops collectively titled “Beyond COVID: Leadership Self-assessment Tools,” set for Friday, Oct. 14 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Venture Way Collaborative.

“Your Amherst Area Chamber is honored by the partners making the return of Launching Women possible,” msaid Claudia Pazmany, the chamber’s executive director. “COVID had a disproportionate impact on women in the workforce. Let’s hit reset together.”

The morning will include the following workshops and discussion:

The first workshop, “The Whole Woman and Her Impact on the World,” will be presented by Leslie Saulsberry, CEO of the Whole Institute. An executive coach of senior global, academic, government, political, and executive leaders, she teaches visionary women how to shift their mindset, establish lifestyle practices, and dive deep into reﬂective work so they know intuitively what it feels like to live and lead in joy.

The second workshop, “Building TRUST in the Workplace,” will be presented by Jessi Kirley, founder of Jkirley Collective and a strategic thought partner who helps leaders and organizations discover what’s possible and helps to create workplaces of dignity and high performance. She will discuss different scenarios of trust in the workplace, identifying key conditions that foster it and the leadership competencies needed to create a culture of trust and accountability.

Launching Women Workshop sponsors are Applied Mortgage and Encharter Insurance. This is a two-in-one workshop. The pricing is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Fee support is offered, and all are welcome. Registration is open at amherstarea.com. Email Pazmany with any inquiries at [email protected].