Rocky’s Ace Hardware to Raise Funds for Children’s Miracle Network

SPRINGFIELD — Rocky’s Ace Hardware will host a ‘round-up’ fundraising campaign in 10 stores for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals.

Customers can round up their totals to the next dollar between June 24 and July 4 at participating locations — the Island Pond Road and Liberty Street stores in Springfield; the Agawam, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer and South Hadley stores in Western Mass., and the Vernon and Stamford, Conn. locations; 100% of the proceeds will go directly towards CMN hospitals.

Children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support, as Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover the cost of care. Since 1983, CMN hospitals have helped fill funding gaps by raising more than $7 billion.