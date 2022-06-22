Freedom Credit Union Celebrating 100th Anniversary with Summer Food Drive

SPRINGFIELD — From Memorial Day until Labor Day, Freedom Credit Union is hosting a ‘100 Days of Summer Food Drive’ for its 100th anniversary.

Donations will be given to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Freedom Credit Union is also accepting cash donations at all its branch locations.

“The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has long been near and dear to our hearts for the essential services they provide to people in need throughout our region,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “Last summer, we raised funds and non-perishable food items on their behalf during the months of June and July. This year, in celebration of our 100th anniversary, we want to make an even bigger impact.”

The drive is not exclusive to credit union members or employees. For each dollar received, the Food Bank is able to provide four meals. Freedom has locations in Springfield, Chicopee, Easthampton, Feeding Hills, Greenfield, Ludlow, Northampton, Turners Falls and West Springfield.