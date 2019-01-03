Royal, P.C. to Present Seminars on Employee Handbooks, Workforce Investigations

NORTHAMPTON — With many Massachusetts employment laws going into effect this year, now is a good time for employers to look at their employee handbooks to see if any revisions may be necessary.

During a seminar on the topic hosted by Royal, P.C. on Thursday, Jan. 10, attendees will explore what should be included, as well as some of the laws and amendments that have been implemented in Massachusetts in 2018, including the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, amendments to the Massachusetts Equal Pay Act, and the ‘grand bargain’ bill. Because the law is continually changing in numerous ways, it is advisable that employers set aside a time, at least once per year, to review and update their handbook.

Royal, P.C. will also present a seminar on how to conduct workplace investigations on Thursday, Jan. 17. Recent state and federal court decisions underscore the importance of conducting thorough investigations. Some of the topics to be discussed in the workshop include selecting an investigator, conducting an effective interview, dealing with confidentiality issues, and taking interim actions.

HR professionals, CFOs, CEOs, and those in a management position who are responsible for handling investigations regarding employee conflicts, allegations of harassment, or employee theft should attend this workshop.

Both seminars will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at 270 Pleasant St., Northampton. The cost is $30 per person. Registration is limited. Those wishing to register for one or both events should contact Heather Loges at (413) 586-2288 or [email protected].