Attorney Talia Gee Appointed Springfield’s Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

SPRINGFIELD — Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the appointment of attorney Talia Gee as the city of Springfield’s new chief Diversity & Inclusion officer.

“As I said this past year, and with the upcoming retirement of Equal Opportunity Administrator Dan Hall, a newly evolved/transitional position would be developed,” Sarno said. “My thanks to Dan Hall for all his years of dedicated service to our city. This new position enhances my vision to lead in development and implementation of proactive diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in hiring, career development, and leadership opportunities in support of our city’s strategic plan to continue to foster a working environment, where all have an opportunity to succeed. Though this new position will work closely with our Human Resources Division, it is a direct cabinet-level report to me.”

Sarno added that Gee is a talented attorney with the perfect experience and skill set for her new position.

“From rank and file to our boards and commissions, I am very proud of my administration’s track record of diversity and inclusion. We’re always looking for the best and the brightest for our taxpayers. Attorney Talia Gee, a Springfield resident, certainly fits the bill. I was pleased when she came on board as an attorney in our Labor Relations Division.”

Gee said she was happy to join the city of Springfield as an attorney and even more excited to start her new role as chief Diversity & Inclusion officer.

“I take pride in working for the city of Springfield, my hometown, and working for the taxpayers of this great city,” she added. “This position is critical to the city’s objective to recruit and develop an inclusive and diverse city workforce that reflects its demographic. I look forward to working with the mayor and city departments to reach that objective.”

Gee will start her position on Jan. 14. Her salary will be $92,000. She is a graduate of St. John’s University in New York City and received her MBA and law degree from Western New England University. She is MCAD-certified and previously worked at the law firm of Sullivan, Hayes & Quinn. She is the board chairwoman of the Springfield Boys & Girls Club and co-creator of the “How to Wear Your Crown” event that focuses on Springfield-area teenage girls.