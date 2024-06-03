Sandri Energy Welcomes Leslie Cernak, Promotes Rudy Herzig

GREENFIELD — Sandri Energy announced the appointment of Leslie Cernak as vice president of Operations, overseeing the Heating Fuels, Commercial Fuels, and Mechanical Services divisions.

With more than 36 years of experience in the fuel-oil and propane industry, Cernak brings considerable expertise to the team. Previously, she served as vice president and treasurer at Cernak Fuel Corp. in Easthampton until its acquisition by HOP Energy LLC in 2018, where she continued to contribute in compliance and legal support roles.

Cernak remains deeply engaged in industry affairs and currently holds the position of events chairperson on the executive board of directors for the National Energy and Fuels Institute. She recently earned a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law for legal studies in energy and natural resource law.

Sandri Energy also announced the promotion of Rudy Herzig to manager of HVAC, Plumbing, Sales, and Service.

Herzig started with Sandri in 2003, became a licensed oil burner technician in 2004, and quickly advanced to the position of lead installer. He excels with troubleshooting heating and cooling system issues, and he takes pride in providing quality service for Sandri customers.

For the past several years, he has been in a service manager support role, gaining management experience. He looks forward to growing professionally with his new role and guiding Sandri’s service department with exceptional customer service.