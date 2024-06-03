Comcast Business Discusses How Connected Technology Drives Sustainability

PHILADELPHIA — Comcast Business recently prepared a thought-leadership article for BusinessWest called “How Connected Technology Is Driving Sustainability.”

The piece details the reasons why the issue of sustainability has found firm footing in businesses of all sizes, from customer demand to boosting growth to helping organizations keep up with local and state regulations. It also details the role of smart technology in sustainable businesses, explaining its applications in areas such as energy management, water management, food-waste mitigation, building-automation systems, and customer involvement.

These tools, Comcast notes, “are only as successful as the network they operate on. In order to optimize the use of smart technologies, businesses need to ensure a strong connectivity foundation. Businesses can also leverage a trusted third-party provider with expertise in network connectivity and advanced wireless to help ensure fast, reliable connectivity is available to support a bevy of connected devices.”

Read the piece by clicking here, or access it in digital flipbook form from the May 27 issue by clicking here.