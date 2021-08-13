SBA Announces Plan to Further Aid Operators of Shuttered Venues

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is announcing a call to all eligible Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) applicants seeking economic aid for live-entertainment small businesses, nonprofits, and venues. New applications will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 20. The SVOG program has so far awarded $8.4 billion in grants to more than 10,800 businesses to assist in getting the nation’s cultural institutions, which are critical to the economy and were among the first to shutter, back on track.

While the application portal will close to new applicants, the SBA will continue delivering economic aid to help venues recover by providing relief through the supplemental awards program. Later this month, the SBA will open the program for supplemental SVOGs for 50% of the original award amount, capped at a total of $10 million (initial and supplemental combined). Details will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, to ensure no eligible venue is left behind, the SBA is currently accepting, by invitation, applications for reconsideration of award amounts and appeals. This rare opportunity gives applicants a chance to prove their eligibility and reverse a prior decision. Should the need arise, the SBA may reopen the portal or make other adjustments to its plan to best meet the needs of small businesses.

“After making much-needed improvements to this vital program, we’ve made swift progress getting more than $8 billion in funds into the hands of more than 10,800 performing-arts venues and other related businesses — two-thirds of which employ less than 10 employees. These small businesses suffered disproportionate impacts from the pandemic and were often left out of early rounds of relief,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said. “However, we also know so many small businesses continue to struggle. That’s why, as this program nears the finish line, we’re providing additional funding options for our hardest-hit venues through our supplemental awards program, which will provide another critical lifeline to ensure businesses can reopen and stay open.”

SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to provide technical assistance with the SVOG application portal and can be reached at (800) 659-2955 or, for the deaf and hard of hearing, at (800) 877-8339. For additional information on SBA’s economic-relief programs, visit sba.gov.