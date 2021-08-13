MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board Partners with CareerVillage

GREENFIELD — The MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board announced a new partnership with CareerVillage (careervillage.org). This collaboration will connect Franklin County and North Quabbin youth to local community professionals and industry leaders, helping them achieve their career goals and building the next generation of leaders.

The MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board will build on its work to support youth career development by partnering with CareerVillage, a 501(c)(3) open-access platform where learners can ask any question about any career. Each question is matched to one of more than 90,000 working professionals volunteering their time on the site. The organization’s unique model has enabled it to serve more than 5.5 million students worldwide with personalized career advice.

“Our young people need better tools and resources to boost their level of career readiness,” CareerVillage founder Jared Chung said. “The vast majority of youth who use careervillage.org found us on their own while they were searching the internet for basic career information. I’ve always believed that the public sector and workforce boards have a role to play in the lives of young people. I look forward to working with the MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board to reach and serve local youth as they prepare for their dream careers.”

As a MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board partner, CareerVillage will provide students with 24/7 access to career-planning activities and educators with free career curriculum and professional-development opportunities. This builds MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board leadership’s capacity to serve local youth and rallies the Franklin North Quabbin communities to engage in youth career development. By engaging entire ecosystems of localized support, CareerVillage helps students achieve financially stable careers and fortifies local economies.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring national expertise in a wide range of industries right to the doorways of our student population,” said Rebecca Bialecki, executive director of the MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board.

For more information on CareerVillage, visit www.careervillage.org, or e-mail MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board School to Career Coordinator Laura Robinson at [email protected].