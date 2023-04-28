Class of 2023 Special Coverage

Scenes from the 2023 Difference Makers Celebration

Scenes from the 2023 Difference Makers Celebration!

Thursday, April 27 5:30 at Log Cabin, Holyoke

Thank you to our partner sponsors:

Burkhart Pizzanelli, P.C., the Royal Law Firm, TommyCar Auto Group, and Westfield Bank.

View the 2023 Celebration Photo Gallery Here

To order prints go to Leah Martin Photography

See the Digital Edition of the 2023 Difference Makers HERE

Nate Costa

Nathan Costa

President, Springfield Thunderbirds

Steven and Jean Graham

Steven and Jean Graham

Owners, Toner
Plastics Group

 

Helix Human Services

(Formerly the Children’s Study Home)

Burns Maxey

Burns Maxey

Board President, CitySpace

 

Claudia Pazmany

Executive Director, Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce; and

Gabrielle Gould

Executive Director, Amherst Business Improvement District

Gary Rome

Gary Rome

President and CEO, Gary Rome Auto Group

 

Springfield Ballers

 

Henry Thomas

President and CEO, Urban League of Springfield

Partner Sponsors:

Tags:

