Class of 2023 Special Coverage Scenes from the 2023 Difference Makers Celebration By BusinessWest Staff April 28, 2023 206 Scenes from the 2023 Difference Makers Celebration!Thursday, April 27 5:30 at Log Cabin, HolyokeThank you to our partner sponsors: Burkhart Pizzanelli, P.C., the Royal Law Firm, TommyCar Auto Group, and Westfield Bank. View the 2023 Celebration Photo Gallery Here [Show thumbnails] To order prints go to Leah Martin Photography See the Digital Edition of the 2023 Difference Makers HERE Nathan CostaPresident, Springfield ThunderbirdsSteven and Jean GrahamOwners, Toner Plastics Group Helix Human Services(Formerly the Children's Study Home) Burns MaxeyBoard President, CitySpace Claudia PazmanyExecutive Director, Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce; andGabrielle GouldExecutive Director, Amherst Business Improvement District Gary RomePresident and CEO, Gary Rome Auto Group Springfield Ballers Henry ThomasPresident and CEO, Urban League of Springfield Partner Sponsors: