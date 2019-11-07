Scott Foster Named New England Trailblazer by American Lawyer Media

SPRINGFIELD — Scott Foster, partner at Bulkley Richardson, has been recognized as a New England Trailblazer in American Lawyer Media’s (ALM) inaugural publication.

ALM recently introduced New England Trailblazers, a special supplement developed to recognize professionals in New England who have “moved the needle” in the legal industry, are “agents of change,” and have made significant marks on the practice, policy, and advancements in their sector.

Foster’s nomination notes that “he is recognized as a trailblazer because of his unwavering commitment to the business community in Western Massachusetts, providing the resources for emerging businesses that encourage growth, provide education, and make collaboration possible. As a partner at Bulkley Richardson, he is responsible for the recent launch of important practice areas, including cannabis, cybersecurity, emerging businesses, and craft breweries.”

Dan Finnegan, managing partner, added that “Scott is thoroughly committed to the business growth and overall success of his community. He is an active participant in economic-development initiatives, industry organizations, and legal associations, and never misses the opportunity to remind our elected officials that our region is one where entrepreneurs can thrive. He has made a lasting impact and strengthened the Western Massachusetts community through his vision and work.”

All of the honorees are featured in the Nov. 4 issue of the Connecticut Law Tribune.