Springfield College to Host Game Lab and Career in the Arts Day Workshop on Nov. 9

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College Department of Visual and Performing Arts and the Digital, Web, and Multimedia Design Program will host a free Game Lab and Career in the Arts Day Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Blake Hall. The program is designed for high-school students who have an interest in becoming a game designer or working in the arts. 

The workshop will introduce individuals to video-game-design experts and allow guests the opportunity to experience the field firsthand. Attendees will also have the opportunity to be a part of a panel discussion with industry experts who will discuss career options including game design, digital design, art teacher, art therapist, and community art coordinator.

The event will include a panel of industry experts representing multiple careers in the arts, including Pat King, co-founder of Pioneer Valley Game Developers; Creath Carter, designer at Interactive Media; Easthampton Arts Coordinator Pasqualina Azzarello; Alicia Shibley, a trauma-informed care clinic art therapist; and Michelle Shibley, a multimedia artist and art educator.

For more information about the event, visit springfield.edu/artcareers.

