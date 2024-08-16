Seminar to Tackle Essential Do’s and Don’ts of Terminating an Employee

SPRINGFIELD — You have pleaded, counseled, warned, and threatened an employee with respect to poor work performance and/or a record of (hopefully documented) negative workplace behavior. The time has come, or perhaps is long overdue, for the workplace equivalent of capital punishment: termination.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Elaine Reall, an attorney with the Royal Law Firm, will lead an exploration of the good, the bad, and the ugly surrounding employee terminations. The seminar, which will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. at 33 Elliot St., Springfield, will explore effective strategies to lessen an organization’s exposure to time-consuming administrative agency complaints or legal actions. The first piece of advice: breathe deeply and mentally step away from a ‘personalized’ view of the situation.

The cost of the seminar is $30 per person. Payments should be mailed, and checks made payable, to the Royal Law Firm, 33 Elliot St., Springfield, MA 01105. Registration is required, and seating will be limited. Email Heather Child at [email protected] to register or with any questions about the seminar.