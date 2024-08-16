Peter Pan Bus Lines Takes Over Megabus Routes in Northeast Corridor

SPRINGFIELD — Starting today, Aug. 16, Peter Pan Bus Lines and Megabus have announced a partnership that will result in Peter Pan taking over all the Megabus routes in the northeast and mid-Atlantic states.

Peter Pan will now operate those routes 24/7, including service to Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; White Marsh, Md.; and Philadelphia, and connecting passengers to the 100 destinations the company already serves.

“We’re modernizing our fleet, which is what our consumers want; they want a nice, clean, modern bus,” Peter Picknelly, chairman and CEO of Peter Pan Bus Lines, said in a recent interview with BusinessWest. “We listen to our customers — where they want to go — and expand where it makes sense.”

In preparation, Peter Pan has reduced fares by close to 40%, hired 75 new drivers, and purchased 45 new buses. The entire fleet of Peter Pan’s modern buses includes better-designed seats, video, and Wi-Fi. The company has also relaunched its app, enabling passengers to easily book their trips in advance and featuring its PERKs program, through which users can earn free travel.

Peter Pan is making travel more convenient, especially for Gen-X and Gen-Z riders, said Picknelly, the third-generation leader of the company.

“What people want in a bus company is really very simple. They want a clean bus, a professional driver, and on-time friendly service. It seems easy, but it’s really difficult to execute all the time. I happen to think that Peter Pan executes it better than most.”

The company recently announced a partnership with Trailways and a strategic alliance with Amtrak. It actively forms relationships with ride services like Uber and Lyft to make all aspects of travel it controls or can influence more reliable and affordable.