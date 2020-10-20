September Home-sales Numbers Point to Robust Activity

SPRINGFIELD — The Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley released September statistics on the sales of single-family homes in the region, painting a picture of a sellers’ market.

Sales are up 6.9% from 553 in September 2019 to 591 in September 2020. Median price is up 15.2% from $230,000 in September 2019 to $265,000 in September 2020.

Inventory of available property is down 55.8% from 1,728 homes for sale in September 2019 to 763 homes for sale in September 2020. Supply is down 54.6% from 3.5 months of supply at the current rate of sale by the end of September 2019 to 1.6 months of supply at the current rate of sale by the end of September 2020. Days on the market fell 31.8% from 56 days on the market, on average, in September 2019 to 38 days in September 2020.

Pending sales (under agreement to sell) are up 28.4% from 542 listings pending sale in September 2019 to 696 listings pending sale in September 2020.