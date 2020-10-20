State Sen. Eric Lesser, Dress for Success Team Up for Virtual Forum on Digital Divide

SPRINGFIELD — On Thursday, Oct. 22, state Sen. Eric Lesser and Dress for Success will host a virtual forum on the digital divide, which will cover the impacts on remote learning, telehealth, employment, and more. The event will include stakeholders from across the region and will focus on how the pandemic has exposed the digital divide in the Commonwealth — in Western Mass. in particular.

Joining Lesser will be Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success; Cristina Huebner Torres, vice president, Research and Population Health Programs for Caring Health Center; Henry Thomas, president and CEO of the Urban League of Springfield; Dan Warwick, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools; Jeff Cady, general manager of Crossroads Fiber; Kevin Lynn, executive director of MassHire Springfield Career Center; and Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of the Rural Broadband Assoc.

Attendees can register and participate by clicking here, and can also view the event at twitter.com/ericlesser or facebook.com/ericlesserma.