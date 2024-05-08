Sip & Shop Event Supporting Christina’s House Happening Today, Rain or Shine

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Business Improvement District (BID) isn’t letting a little rain stop an evening of shopping, sipping, and supporting a good cause at its Sip & Shop event today, May 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. Hosted on the covered back patio of 1350 Main St. in downtown Springfield, this event is billed as “an unforgettable experience filled with fabulous finds, delectable treats, live music, and more.”

In the spirit of celebrating women and motherhood, all ticket proceeds from the event will support Christina’s House, a local organization committed to providing shelter, support, and resources to women and children in need. Tickets for the event cost $15 and may be purchased by clicking here.

Highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit of women, all vendors featured at the Sip & Shop are proudly women-owned businesses. From fashion and jewelry to home decor and wellness services and products, attendees can explore a diverse array of offerings while directly supporting female entrepreneurs.

Guests can relax and enjoy a cash bar and indulge in snacks while browsing through the curated selection of products. The event will also feature live music, adding to the festive atmosphere.

“Whether you’re shopping for the perfect Mother’s Day gift or simply treating yourself, the Sip & Shop event offers a unique opportunity to make a difference while indulging in a memorable experience,” the Springfield BID notes. “Don’t miss out on this special occasion to celebrate motherhood, support women-owned businesses, and give back to the community.”