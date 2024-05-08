Greenfield Cooperative Bank Promotes Casey Cusson

GREENFIELD — Tony Worden, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank, announced the promotion of Casey Cusson to vice president, Treasury Management officer.

Cusson will work closely with Jim Alexander, vice president, Government Banking & Treasury Management, on the bank’s municipal and government lending activities. This collaboration will ensure a cohesive approach to serving the financial needs of Greenfield Cooperative Bank’s clients.

Cusson is a seasoned banking professional with seven years of experience in the industry. He joined Greenfield Cooperative Bank in 2017 and previously held the title of vice president, manager of the Shelburne Falls branch.

“We are excited to promote Casey to vice president, Treasury Management officer,” Worden said. “His understanding of our clients’ needs and commitment to providing exceptional service will be invaluable in leading our team to continued growth.”