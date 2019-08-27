Sister Caritas Cancer Center Selected as Big Y Community Bag Program Beneficiary

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center’s Sister Caritas Cancer Center has been selected as a beneficiary of the Big Y Community Bag Program for the month of October.

The Big Y Community Bag Program, which launched in January 2019, is a reusable-bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

The Sister Caritas Cancer Center was selected as the October beneficiary of the program by store leadership at three Big Y locations — 300 Cooley St. in Springfield, 433 Center St. in Ludlow, and 1180 Thorndike St. in Palmer. The Sister Caritas Cancer Center will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable community bag is purchased at one of these locations during October, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the giving tag attached to the bag.

“Mercy Medical Center has a longstanding partnership with Big Y, and we are thrilled that the Sister Caritas Cancer Center has been selected to participate in Big Y’s Community Bag Program,” said Carrie Fuller-McMahon, chief Development officer, Office of Philanthropy, Mercy Medical Center. “The funds raised during the program will support the Sister Caritas Cancer Center’s ongoing efforts to serve patients as a place of hope and healing.”

After October, Mercy supporters can continue to raise funds by purchasing the $2.50 community bag at any Big Y and following the instructions on the attached giving tag to direct the $1 donation to Mercy Medical Center anytime throughout the year.