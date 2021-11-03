Smith Brothers Insurance Acquires Oxford Insurance Agency

EASTHAMPTON — Effective Nov. 1, Smith Brothers Insurance, with an office in Easthampton, has acquired Oxford Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency in Oxford. The acquisition expands the company’s footprint in Massachusetts and allows Oxford Insurance to maintain its local presence while leveraging the resources of Smith Brothers Insurance.

Brian Ravenelle, who was CEO of Oxford Insurance, will become a partner of Smith Brothers Insurance and will stay fully engaged in client service, business development, and in serving clients with the same team of insurance professionals. All Oxford Insurance team members will be joining Smith Brothers.

Smith Brothers Insurance has more than 200 team members in locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.

“Oxford Insurance brings us expanded presence in Massachusetts and allows personal and commercial clients of Oxford Insurance to gain access to additional carriers, coverages, and risk-management services. Those who own or operate a business will benefit from additional value-added services such as human resources, employee well-being, safety, compliance, and financial services,” said Joe Smith, president and CEO of Smith Brothers Insurance. “Both agencies have strong ties to serve our clients and give back to the communities where we live and work.”

Added Ravenelle, “as I have come to know Joe and members of the Smith Brothers team, it is clear we share the same values. Their commitment to exceptional client service, continued growth, and being a great place to work is so exciting to our team and aligns with our commitment to be the best we can be for our clients, partners, and the community.”