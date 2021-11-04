Kimberley Lee Joins Western Mass. Regional Women’s Correctional Center Advisory Board

SPRINGFIELD — Kimberley Lee, vice president of Resource Development and Branding for the Mental Health Assoc. Inc. (MHA), has accepted Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s invitation to join his newly created Community Advisory Board to provide long-range planning and support for the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee.

“I am very honored to join this advisory board and to contribute in any way that is helpful to the work of the Sheriff’s Department and the WCC,” said Lee, whose not-for-profit organization provides residential and support services to individuals impacted by mental illness, developmental disabilities, substance abuse, and homelessness. “I look forward to being part of a dynamic group of individuals committed to improving the lives of women.”

The regional correctional facility houses both pre-trial and sentenced women primarily from Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, and Berkshire counties and offers a range of integrated clinical services and specialized programs that address rehabilitation. Cocchi outlined the board’s mission as one of developing long-range planning for the facility and building relationships and resources to assist women as they re-enter the community. The new board will meet remotely for the first time today, Nov. 4.

“Our hope is that the Community Advisory Board will comprise a diverse representation of service providers, business leaders, academics, and women with lived experience,” Cocchi said in his letter to prospective members. “Each member will be asked to commit to annual meetings and to bring her expertise to envision, initiate, and support our women as they enter back into our communities as contributing, sustaining citizens.”

Lee, who joined MHA in 2018 as its first vice president of Resource Development, is well-known for her work in the nonprofit sector. She previously served in communications and development roles for several other locally based nonprofit organizations, including CHD, Square One, the Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Community United Way.