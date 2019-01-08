Smith Brothers Insurance Merges with the Partners Insurance Agency

EASTHAMPTON — Effective Jan. 1, Smith Brothers Insurance, with offices in Easthampton and West Springfield, and the Partners Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Vestal, Owego, and Waverly, N.Y., have merged together. This merger expands the Smith Brothers Insurance footprint into upstate New York, where the Partners will maintain local presence while leveraging the resources of Smith Brothers Insurance, one of the nation’s top 100 independent brokers.

Owners of the New York offices — Don Patterson, Bill Soprano, Phil Wiles, John Carlin, Michael Constantine, and Chris Hutchings — will stay fully engaged in client service and business development. Constantine will run the New York region, continuing to serve clients with the same team of insurance professionals who have also become employees of Smith Brothers Insurance.

“The Partners brings us presence in New York and allows personal and commercial clients of the Partners to gain access to additional carriers, coverages, and risk-management services. Those who own or operate a business will benefit from additional value-added services, such as human resources, employee well-being, safety, compliance, and financial services,” said Joe Smith, president and CEO of Smith Brothers Insurance. “Both agencies have strong ties to serve our clients and give back to the communities where we live and work.”

Added Constantine, “as we have gotten to know Joe and members of the Smith Brothers team, it is clear we share the same values. Smith Brothers’ commitment to exceptional client service, continued growth, and being a great place to work is so exciting to our team and aligns with our commitment to be the best we can be for our clients, partners, and the community.”