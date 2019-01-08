Florence Bank Unveils Second Hampden County Branch in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Florence Bank opened its second Hampden County branch at 1444 Allen St. in Springfield on Dec. 19, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.

“We’re very pleased to be expanding our presence in Springfield,” said John Heaps Jr., Florence Bank’s president and CEO. “Our focus is on providing great customer service and helping to reinvigorate the community.”

Bank employees, customers, board members, and corporators will be present for the ribbon cutting, along with invited guests — among them Springfield business and civic leaders, including Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The Allen Street branch has an open floor plan with two teller pods and innovative technology for quick cash handling. The location will also feature a drive-up ATM with SMART technology for easy depositing and a comfortable waiting area inside with a coffee bar and free wi-fi.

Nikki Gleason serves as branch manager for the new location. “Springfield is my home, where I work, volunteer, and spend much of my time,” she said. “I’m thrilled to be able to provide local banking services to people in my community.”

Other employees include Candice Somar, assistant branch manager; Bianca Hyde, customer service representative (CSR) and teller operations manager; Mario Nascimento, CSR and senior teller; Magdalis “Maggie” Sierra, CSR and senior teller; and Carolyn Ware, community relations director.

In August 2017, Florence Bank opened its first branch in Hampden County at 1010 Union St. in West Springfield. The Springfield branch marks the second of several anticipated branches in the region.

“This is not just dipping our toe in the water. We’re here, and we’re going to be part of this community for a long time,” Heaps said.

Florence Bank has nearly 3,900 customers living in Hampden County, including 750 business customers, and Heaps said the bank looks forward to deepening its impact in the region and working with neighboring businesses.