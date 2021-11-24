Smith Brothers Insurance Names Mike Kelly Private Client Practice Leader

EASTHAMPTON — Smith Brothers Insurance has hired Mike Kelly as private client practice leader. He is responsible for private-client growth initiatives, client service, and enhancing the company’s people-focused culture.

Kelly brings 15 years of experience in the insurance industry on the agent, broker, and carrier sides, with key leadership roles in high-net-worth personal lines. Most recently, he was vice president, regional executive for PURE Insurance, a carrier that specializes in financially successful families.

Founded in Hartford, Conn. in 1971, Smith Brothers Insurance has expanded to more than 200 professionals. The agency is licensed in every state in the U.S. and protects risk all over the world. Headquartered in Glastonbury, Conn., Smith Brothers has offices throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.