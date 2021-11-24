Florence Bank Promotes Lachlan Harris to Information Security Administration Officer

FLORENCE — Florence Bank has promoted Lachlan Harris to the position of information security administration officer.

Harris joined Florence Bank in 2016. Prior to his recent promotion, he had served as the information and cybersecurity administrator. In his new role, he will be responsible for security protocols throughout the bank’s information infrastructure. He is a certified information systems security professional and also a member of the Global Information Assurance Certification Advisory Board.

“We are very pleased to announce Lachlan’s promotion,” said Kevin Day, president and CEO of Florence Bank. “Lachlan has proven that he is a visionary within the information-security space, and we are delighted to continue to watch him progress even further in the years to come.”