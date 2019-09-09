SPARK EforAll Holyoke to Celebrate Summer Accelerator Graduates on Sept. 17

HOLYOKE — SPARK EforAll Holyoke will celebrate graduates of its 2019 Summer Accelerator Program and award $5,000 in prize money at its upcoming Showcase & Celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. on at Wistariahurst, 238 Cabot St. in Holyoke.

Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) began its second Accelerator Program in the Pioneer Valley this past May, and this second cohort will graduate from the intensive, 12-week program at the Showcase and Celebration ceremony. This cohort will continue to meet with their mentors for the rest of the year and meet with EforAll quarterly to compete for more cash.

The eight businesses have a range of business ideas, ranging from a mobile tailor service to a Spanish-language comic book series to a pizza and wine bar. These aspiring entrepreneurs have been meeting two times a week learning from experts in the region and covering a variety of topics about business and entrepreneurship. With the help of mentors, the entrepreneurs have developed solid plans to take their business to the next level. The winners of the accelerator will share in a $5,000 prize pool that will be announced at this celebration.

Dawn Leaks, CEO of Lioness, will be the keynote speaker of the evening, and attendees will also hear from a participant in the program. The public will be able to learn about all of the business ideas and speak with the entrepreneurs themselves as they’ll have their ideas and products on display.

A new Accelerator Program will take place in Holyoke this winter. Applications are now being accepted online; to find out more, visit www.eforall.org.