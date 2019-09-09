Westover Job Corps Offers Immediate Enrollment Opportunities

CHICOPEE — The Westover Job Corps Center has immediate openings for individuals seeking free career training in the nation’s leading industries, including advanced manufacturing, automotive repair, construction, finance and business, healthcare, and hospitality.

Offered by the U.S. Department of Labor, Job Corps is the largest nationwide residential career technical training and education program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years. The program helps eligible young people complete their high-school education, earn college credits, train for meaningful careers, and connect with employment, apprenticeship, military, or higher-education opportunities. Job Corps centers also provide on-campus housing, nutritious meal options, basic medical care, uniforms and class supplies, and enrichment and recreation activities.

“The basic eligibility requirements for entering Job Corps are simple,” said Debra Carr, acting national director of Job Corps. “The applicant must be 16 through 24 years of age, have a low income, and have educational and employment barriers or deficits. The program strongly encourages any individuals who meet these requirements, and are seeking opportunity to further their education and career pathway, to learn more about the many benefits Job Corps offers.”

Job Corps is an open-entry and open-exit program that accepts new students on a weekly basis. To obtain additional information about the specific training programs and educational opportunities offered at the Westover Job Corps Center, interested individuals can visit jobcorps.gov or call (800) 733-JOBS.