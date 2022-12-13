Springfield Auto & Truck Equipment to Cut Ribbon Today at Indian Orchard Location

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Auto & Truck Equipment will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting today, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m. as it moves from its previous location on Bay Street to a newly renovated and greatly expanded shop just a mile away at 797 Berkshire Ave., Indian Orchard.

Local dignitaries planning to attend include Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and state Rep. Angelo Puppolo. Light refreshments will be served.

The move represents a significant expansion from a 3,800-square-foot facility to a 12,000-square-foot building, which includes a 5,000-square-foot showroom for product displays.

Customers are invited to stop by the new location on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to tour the new facility, talk with staff, and enjoy light refreshments.

Springfield Auto & Truck Equipment was founded in 2000 by Mike Martone to service, sell, and install after-market accessories for commercial, emergency, and municipal vehicles. Products include snowplows and other snow and ice equipment, ladder racks, dump and utility bodies, lift gates, toolboxes, step bars, back racks, lights, and more from top-name brands including Fisher, Ranger, Adrian Steel, Fisher, Legend, and Cadet.