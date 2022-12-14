STEM Scholarships Available at HCC for Spring Semester

HOLYOKE — Students enrolled in chemistry, biology, engineering, mathematics, physics, or other STEM fields at Holyoke Community College (HCC) can apply now for a National Science Foundation scholarship of up to $10,000 a year for tuition and fees.

Through HCC, the National Science Foundation Scholarship offers, on average, $6,500 per year to qualified full-time students and prorated amounts for part-time students.

Both new and returning HCC students are encouraged to apply. The application deadline for the spring 2023 semester is Monday, Jan. 2. Students will be notified by Jan. 7.

Students chosen for the NSF scholarship become members of HCC’s STEM Scholars 2.0 Program, also known as SCoRE (STEM Cohorts for Research & Engagement).

“STEM means science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, but STEM also includes biology, biotechnology, computer science, any kind of engineering, environmental science, even fields that are related to psychology, like neuroscience,” said HCC Math Professor Ileana Vasu, coordinator of the HCC STEM Scholars program. “There’s a whole variety of opportunities available in other fields as well that involve critical thinking and problem solving, such as data science, which is an exciting and growing field. More and more subjects are starting to be included under the STEM umbrella, so if you’re not sure if what you want is STEM, please ask us.”

STEM Scholars at HCC are expected to maintain their enrollment in a STEM program, be in good academic standing, complete an associate degree at HCC, and/or transfer to an accredited STEM degree program at a four-year institution. The scholarships are renewable every year students continue to meet the eligibility criteria.

Beside the financial awards, STEM Scholars become part of a learning community that includes mentoring, research, honors experiences, community service, and internships. “That feeling of belonging is so important in terms of STEM success,” Vasu said. “We’re a really close family here at HCC and very proud of our STEM community mentors and students.”

Eligibility guidelines for the National Science Foundation Scholarship in STEM can be viewed at hcc.edu/stem-scholarship. For more information, contact Vasu at [email protected] or (413) 552-2438.