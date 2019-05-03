Springfield College AmeriCorps Program Receives National Funding

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College AmeriCorps Program will receive $1,133,274 in AmeriCorps funding spread out over the next three years from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps and other national service programs.

Springfield College is one 26 Massachusetts-based organizations that received federal funding, supporting 6,611 AmeriCorps members in their efforts to tackle ongoing challenges in early-childhood education, job readiness, and environmental conservation.

For 22 years, the Springfield College AmeriCorps program has provided the city of Springfield and its public schools with student-support and academic-support specialists. Its staff and student volunteers provide mentoring, counseling, social-emotional reinforcement, direct interventions, and identification of risk factors that lead to dropping out of school. The Springfield College AmeriCorps program is the largest in Western Mass., with 56 total members.

The AmeriCorps member experience can be summed up by the words of Nick Fouche (a three-year veteran member), who said, “we wake up every morning knowing that there is more to give. So we throw on our name badge and our quarter zip. The ‘A’ we wear on our chest is no scarlet letter. It’s something that we should be proud of — it says we make the world better.”

Springfield College AmeriCorps members have provided an average of more than 44,000 hours of service to more than 16 of Springfield’s public schools leading to student academic success in English and math, and improved results in early literacy skills, attendance, and behavior.

AmeriCorps’ unique model means that the latest grants will leverage an additional $70,155,026 from the private sector, foundations, and other sources to further increase the return on the federal investment. CNCS will provide an additional $19,902,265 in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for the AmeriCorps members funded by these grants. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an award of up to $6,000 that they can use to pay for college or to pay off student loans.

Both Springfield College undergraduate and graduate students are encouraged to apply to the Springfield College AmeriCorps program, as well as community members and retired educators. Both half-time and quarter-time positions are available. Members receive a modest living allowance and, upon completion of their service, they earn Education Award funds that can be applied toward tuition or qualified student loans. For more information about the Springfield College AmeriCorps program, visit springfieldedu.americorps or e-mail [email protected].