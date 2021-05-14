Springfield College Announces Commencement Weekend Schedule

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College will open its 2021 commencement weekend ceremonies with a virtual presentation on Friday, May 14, with Gov. Charlie Baker delivering the virtual commencement address. The virtual ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here.

Following Friday’s virtual opening celebration, the college will host eight separate in-person ceremonies, four on Saturday, May 15, and four on Sunday, May 16, at Stagg Field on the Springfield College main campus. Ceremonies start at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. each day. Video streams and schedules of the ceremonies can be accessed through the Springfield College commencement stream webpage.

Over the weekend, Springfield College will award 434 master’s degrees, seven certificates of advanced graduate study, three doctor of philosophy degrees, 34 doctor of physical therapy degrees, and 13 doctor of psychology degrees. At the undergraduate ceremonies, the college will award 671 bachelor’s degrees. All together, 1,162 degrees are being awarded.