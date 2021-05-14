Eversource ConnectedSolutions Earns 2021 Program Pacesetter Award

SPRINGFIELD — In recognition of its efforts to help customers reduce energy use and save money through demand response programs, Eversource’s ConnectedSolutions demand-management program received the 2021 Program Pacesetter Award from the Peak Load Management Alliance (PLMA). The energy company was recognized for surpassing enrollment goals and setting a high bar for energy-demand-management programs.

“We’re honored to be recognized by PLMA for our efforts to help customers reduce energy use and save money through ConnectedSolutions,” said Penni Conner, Eversource’s executive vice president of Customer Experience and Energy Strategy. “Demand management is a valuable tool in the fight against climate change that also helps maintain reliability of our electric grid. We’re proud of our innovative approach, which has rapidly engaged thousands of customers of all sizes to help reduce energy demand at critical times.”

Eversource’s ConnectedSolutions program provides incentives to customers to reduce their energy use at times of peak demand, which helps reduce strain on the electric grid and lowers carbon emissions by avoiding additional power generation of dirtier fossil fuels like coal that still come online in New England when demand is high. Customer enrollment in 2020 across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire surpassed goals by more than 60 MW, reaching a total of 170 MW approved for targeted use during days with the highest energy demand and an additional 6.3 MW of storage capacity approved for daily demand reductions.

ConnectedSolutions is significant not only for the large demand reductions that can be achieved, but also for the diversity of customers and devices enrolled, including more than 600 business customers using a range of demand-reduction strategies and more than 33,000 residential devices including Wi-Fi thermostats, electric-vehicle chargers, residential battery storage, and Wi-Fi-connected A/C units.

Since 2003, PLMA has recognized a select group of outstanding load-management programs, initiatives, and achievements. This year, Eversource’s ConnectedSolutions program was chosen among two other pacesetter programs, including the Consumers Energy Clean Energy Plan and Western Power’s 100 MW Challenge in Australia.