Springfield College Criminal Justice Program Partners with U.S. Secret Service

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College Criminal Justice program recently agreed to a partnership with the U.S. Secret Service to identify and guide first-year students and sophomores toward a career with the Secret Service.

Led by John Mazza, U.S. Secret Service senior special agent; and Raj Karira, U.S. Secret Service special agent in charge of talent and employee acquisition and global recruiting, the agents will meet with individuals and small groups of students during the academic year offering guidance and support so students can navigate the application and hiring process.

“Springfield College students are highly regarded due to the college’s reputation for educating future leaders that demonstrate commitment to the college’s mission,” said Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Gary Berte. “This is a great opportunity for Springfield College students to learn directly from United States Secret Service agents, who are committed to helping individuals interested in a career with the Secret Service and criminal justice.”

Both Mazza and Karira visited Berte’s Introduction to Criminal Justice class during the spring semester to meet with students and answer any questions they had regarding a career with the Secret Service. Mazza is a former recruit officer for Berte, and Mazza gained his emergency medical services management training at Springfield College.

Springfield College Criminal Justice program graduates are prepared for graduate school or careers in national, state, and local government, law enforcement, and community mediation.