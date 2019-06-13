Leadership Pioneer Valley’s LEAP Class of 2020 Enrollment Ends July 1

SPRINGFIELD — Leadership Pioneer Valley (LPV) is accepting applications for enrollment in LEAP 2020, a regional leadership-development program, until Monday, July 1.

LEAP engages the Pioneer Valley’s most promising emerging leaders through learning and exploration. Participants are trained in leadership skills by experts in a classroom setting. They also attend in-depth field experiences across the region where they meet with local leaders and explore the region’s economy and culture. The LEAP program runs September through May.

“We’re impressed by the caliber of applicants so far from Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties,” said Lora Wondolowski, executive director of LPV. “We continue to see a diverse pool of candidates with various backgrounds working in industries ranging from nonprofit to government and business. The program is made for those who are eager to increase their leadership skills and take action to better the region.”

In its eight years running, nearly 300 individuals representing more than 100 companies, organizations, and municipalities have participated. The program has filled a critical need for a leadership program that builds a network of emerging leaders to address the challenges and opportunities of the region. Fifty-three percent of alumni have a new leadership role at work, 64% have joined a new board of directors, and 99% have made new, meaningful connections.

Applicants are considered in a competitive application process that prioritizes diversity by employment sector, geography, race, gender, and sexual orientation. Emerging leaders, mid-career professionals with leadership potential, and those looking to better the Pioneer Valley should consider applying. Applications and further information can be found at www.leadershippv.org.