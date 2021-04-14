Springfield College Hires Slandie Dieujuste as Vice President for Student Affairs

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College announced that Slandie Dieujuste has been hired as vice president for Student Affairs. She is currently vice provost for Student Affairs and dean of students at Massasoit Community College, a position she has held since 2018. She will start her new role at Springfield College on July 1.

Dieujuste will join the Springfield College President’s Leadership Team and play a key leadership role in fostering a sense of inclusion and engagement in a diverse and vibrant community. Working with students, faculty, and staff, she will be responsible for developing a comprehensive co-curricular vision for life on campus.

“This was a competitive, national search during a challenging time for higher education, and Dr. Dieujuste emerged from a strong pool of candidates because of her breadth of experience and her record of accomplishments as a leader in student affairs,” Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper said. “She joins a cohesive team that works together to achieve the college mission of educating students in spirit, mind, and body for leadership and service to others.”

Prior to her current role at Massasoit Community College, Dieujuste was associate vice provost for Residence and Greek Life at Illinois Institute of Technology. She also held student-affairs leadership positions at Governors State University, Jackson College, Saint Mary’s College, and Northeastern University. She received her PhD in higher education administration from Andrews University and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Boston College.

“I am thrilled to be joining Springfield College at this pivotal moment in history,” Dieujuste said. “In a year that has been marked by loss and isolation, Springfield College’s Humanics philosophy of educating students in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others has proven timeless and relevant. I am looking forward to contributing to this mission and collaborating with my colleagues to foster an inclusive and engaging environment for our students. I am fully committed to being a champion for all students and to finding ways to help them reach their full potential.”

Dieujuste will lead the Springfield College Division of Student Affairs, which includes the following offices and programs: Spiritual Life, Community Standards, Alcohol and Other Drug Education, Dean of Students, Student Orientation Programs, Career Center, Counseling Center, Housing and Residence Life, Student Activities and Campus Union, Campus Recreation, Center for Service and Leadership, and the Health Center.

“I’m grateful to the hard-working members of our search committee who brought this search to a successful conclusion,” Cooper said. “Dr. Dieujuste joins us as we begin our preparations for the arrival of students for the 2021-22 academic year, and I look forward to her ideas, her leadership on our campus, and to the ways that she will engage with our students to promote an overall positive student experience at Springfield College.”