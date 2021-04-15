STCC to Host Gateway to College Information Session on April 21

SPRINGFIELD — Gateway to College at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will hold a live virtual information session on Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m.

Anyone interested in Gateway, an alternative to traditional high school, should consider attending the virtual info session. The Gateway to College website also includes a link to a prerecorded info session. To register, visit stcc.edu/gateway and click on ‘attend an information session.’

The Gateway to College program at STCC helps students who have experienced challenges in high school such as bullying, medical issues, or the negative consequences of high-school social expectations.

Through the Gateway to College scholarship, students have the opportunity to complete their high-school graduation requirements in a college-based program while simultaneously earning college credits. Students earn their high-school diploma and college credits at the same time. Some also continue on to finish certificate programs and associate degrees and transfer to four-year colleges.