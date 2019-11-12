Springfield College President’s Gala Raises More Than $500,000 for Scholarships

SPRINGFIELD — The annual Springfield College President’s Gala raised more than $500,000 for student scholarships.

More than 300 gathered on Oct. 26 at the MGM Springfield Aria Ballroom. All proceeds will go toward need and merit-based scholarships.

“The results are nothing short of extraordinary, and because of everyone’s support, we have made it possible for students to continue to choose Springfield College,” said President Mary-Beth Cooper. “We appreciate every gift from our generous community and corporate supporters and every member of our Springfield College family, including our alumni, faculty, staff, and students. Our students are truly inspirational people, and because of all of the generous donations, these funds will go toward helping the next generation of scholars. These financial contributions help to ensure that we continue to provide top-quality experiences and resources to our students so that each student has the essential tools to be successful.”

Serving on the President’s Gala planning committee were senior Alexandra Goslin, a math and secondary education major from South Windsor, Conn., who is serving as the elected 49th student trustee this academic year, and junior Kristian Rhim, a communications/sports journalism major from Philadelphia who serves as the student trustee-elect this academic year; he will continue on as the 50th student trustee starting in June 2020.