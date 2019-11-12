EANE Names CIS Abroad 2019 Employer of Choice

AGAWAM — CIS Abroad of Northampton was selected as the Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast (EANE) Employer of Choice award recipient for 2019. The award was presented at EANE’s Employment Law and HR Practices Conference luncheon at the Sheraton Monarch Place in Springfield on Nov. 7.

The Employer of Choice award recognizes companies and organizations for developing workplaces that value employees, foster engagement, invest in employee development, and reward performance. Past winners view the award as a cornerstone of their company credentials and often highlight the award in recruiting and retention, grants and funding applications, and business development. Many past winners have gone on to sit on the application review board to help select future winners of this award.

“In our present job market, employers need to consider how they’re investing in their workforce,” said Meredith Wise, president of EANE. “In order to attract and retain top-level talent, organizations need to offer more than a paycheck to their employees. CIS Abroad has demonstrated their commitment to fostering a people-focused operation, where their entire workforce knows the importance of the organization’s core values and mission. CIS Abroad has developed an employee-engagement plan that is both measurable and personally impactful for their entire workforce.”

CIS Abroad provides innovative education programs that broaden academic perspectives, promote global awareness, and encourage personal development while laying the foundation for student participants to become engaged world citizens. The passion of the CIS Abroad employees is visibly present when they talk about their programs and partners, as the lives of their employees have all been transformed by international experiences.

Employers from the Northeast who have been in business for at least three years and have a minimum of 25 employees are eligible to apply for EANE’s annual Employer of Choice award. Both the company size and its resources are considered in the screening and selection process. Entrants are judged in areas that include company culture, training and development, communication, and recognition and reward.