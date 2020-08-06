Springfield College Promotes M. Susan Guyer

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Martha Potvin announced that M. Susan Guyer has been named dean of the School of Physical Education, Performance and Sport Leadership. Guyer had been serving as interim dean since January 2020.

Guyer has been a faculty member at Springfield College since receiving her doctor of physical education degree from Springfield College in 2003. Four the past four years, she has served as chair of the Springfield College Department of Exercise Science and Athletic Training.

“I believe that Springfield College has identified the right person at the right time to continue to build on the legacy and traditions of this storied school,” Potvin said. “She clearly lives the Springfield College mission every day and has demonstrated that she has the background and skills to lead the school through the dynamic changes that higher education is experiencing.”

In 2017, Guyer was named the Distinguished Springfield Professor of Humanics and focused on a year-long vision to foster collaborative relationships and leadership on campus between exercise, health, and other disciplines. Her vision brought together campus and community members across multiple disciplines to discover, share, and adopt the principles of the ‘exercise is medicine’ program, and assisted in helping change the culture of chronic-disease prevention and management.

“I am very excited to be given the opportunity to lead the School of Physical Education, Performance and Sport Leadership and build on the foundation that those before me have established,” Guyer said. “I look forward to expanding on our traditional programs in a new and innovative way as we face a paradigm shift in higher education. I also strongly believe in our Humanics philosophy and giving back to our surrounding community.”

During Guyer’s time at the college, she has built strong community partnerships and has hosted multiple symposiums benefiting the health of the campus community members and surrounding community neighbors. She has annually collaborated with Baystate Rehabilitation Care to lead programs that highlight the importance of fitting exercise into a person’s daily routine. In addition, she also has worked with health experts from Baystate Medical Center, the New England Center for Functional Medicine, and the Springfield College Nutritional Sciences Program to host an annual Heart Health Symposium on campus.

In October 2018, Guyer was honored by the Springfield City Council with a proclamation recognizing her commitment to creating collaborative health initiatives within the city of Springfield to improve the overall health of all citizens. She has also received numerous national accolades from her professional associations, including the National Athletic Training Assoc. Service Award, the National Athletic Training Assoc. Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award, and the Gail Weldon Award of Excellence. These awards represent her continued contributions to service, professional development, mentoring, and leadership.

Guyer earned her master’s degree in athletic training from Old Dominion University, and her bachelor’s degree in athletic training, with a dual minor in sports science/fitness and coaching, from Castleton State College.