Springfield College Recognized by Campus Prevention Network

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College has been named a recipient of the Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of Prevention. Presented by Vector Solutions, the CPN Seal of Prevention is awarded to institutions of higher education that have demonstrated leadership in digital prevention programming focused on student safety, well-being, and inclusion.

Each recipient of the CPN Seal of Prevention has taken action to create a safer, more inclusive campus through comprehensive, evidence-based digital prevention education on issues such as sexual assault, alcohol misuse, mental health, and discrimination. It establishes guidelines for discerning quality online prevention education and implementation practices, and positions prevention as central to key institutional outcomes.

“Springfield College is known for holistically educating students in service to others. This Seal of Prevention is a recognition that the co-curricular experiences provided to students not only educate them on matters of safety and well-being, but prepare them to live and lead in a diverse world,” Vice President for Student Affairs Slandie Dieujuste said. “We are honored to be among the top 12% of higher-education institutions receiving this recognition.

At Springfield College, incoming students complete three courses: “AlcoholEdu” (first-year and transfer students), “Sexual Assault Prevention” (all new undergraduate, graduate, and regional and online students), and “Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging for Students” (all new students). Sophomores complete “Sexual Assault Prevention Ongoing: Healthy Relationships,” juniors complete “Sexual Assault Prevention Ongoing: Taking Action,” and student-athletes complete “Sexual Assault Prevention for Student-Athletes.”

In addition, all new employees complete “Title IX and Sexual Harassment Prevention” (supervisor or non-supervisor courses), “FERPA: Confidentiality of Records,” “Data Security & Privacy,” and “Managing Bias.”

“Creating a culture of prevention speaks to the heart of the Springfield College mission. We are proud to receive this seal of prevention as recognition for the support and commitment of college leadership to ensure our students and employees are informed about their safety and well-being,” said Erin Leeper, director of Non-discrimination Initiatives, Title IX administrator, and 504 coordinator.

According to research conducted by Vector Solutions, 34% of high-school seniors are more likely to attend a college or university that has achieved the CPN Seal of Prevention. Among current college students, 77% feel it is important that their institution has achieved the CPN Seal of Prevention.

“The CPN Seal of Prevention recipients reflect the top 12% of colleges and universities nationwide, further highlighting their commitment and investment to not only academics but also the well-being of their students and the overall college experience,” said Jonathan Cherins, CEO at Vector Solutions.