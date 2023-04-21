Hampden County Bar Assoc. to Host Local Law Day Celebration

SPRINGFIELD — On Monday, May 1 at 1 p.m., the Hampden County Bar Assoc. (HCBA) will participate in a local Law Day event. The theme of this year’s event is “Cornerstones of Democracy,” and it will be hosted by HCBA President Kathryn Crouss, an attorney with Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury & Murphy, with the help and support of the master of ceremonies, Springfield District Court First Justice Kevin Maltby. The event will be held in District Courtroom #1 of the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse, 50 State St., Springfield.

The program will include the annual presentation of the John M. Greaney Award to an attorney and non-attorney for their contributions to the Hampden County legal community. This year’s recipients are Hampden County Lawyers for Justice President Christopher Todd and Community Legal Aid’s pro bono coordinator, Carmen Gonzalez.

The event will also include the presentation and portrait unveiling for retired Springfield District Court First Justice John Payne Jr.