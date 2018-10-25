Springfield College to Deliver Full Online Programs Starting in January

SPRINGFIELD — The New England Commission on Higher Education has granted Springfield College approval to offer distance-education programming. Springfield College will launch its first fully online programs in January 2019.

Fully accredited online programs will be available to students in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with programs including a bachelor of Science in human services, with concentrations in criminal justice, early childhood education, substance-use disorder counseling (addictions), as well as community youth development; and a leadership MBA with a concentration in nonprofit management.

“We are pleased to offer new, transformational online programming for prospective and current Springfield College students,” said President Mary-Beth Cooper. “Not only will our online programs deliver a uniquely immersive and collaborative learning experience, they will also remain true to our mission of educating leaders in service to others. We couldn’t be more excited to share this news.”

The same high-touch, supportive, personalized, and interactive learning experience for which Springfield College has been known for more than 130 years will continue in the online environment, she added. The online courses are offered via the learning management system Brightspace by D2L, a state-of-art network that makes online learning highly interactive, social, and engaging.

“The new online programs usher in a new era of technological sophistication and instructional innovation at Springfield College,” said John Eisler, dean of the School of Professional and Continuing Studies. “Through advanced course design and creation of a highly interactive online classroom, with a maximum class size of 24, our students will experience a more engaging, flexible, time-efficient, and highly social learning environment. Online students will also benefit from a close connection with their own academic success coach who mentors them through the entire program, as well as the support of experienced faculty experts who are dedicated to student success.”