Springfield College to Host 2018 Peter V. Karpovich Lecture on Nov. 14

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College School of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation will present the Peter V. Karpovich Lecture featuring Army reservist Bradley Nindl, professor in the Department of Sports Medicine and Nutrition in the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, starting at 6:30 p.m., in the Cleveland E. and Phyllis B. Dodge Room inside the Flynn Campus Union. The event is free and open to the public.

Nindl, who received his master’s degree in physiology of exercise from Springfield College in 1993, is the current director of the Neuromuscular Research Laboratory and Warrior Human Performance Research Center at the University of Pittsburgh. He will discuss how leveraging scientific and technological advances and evidence-based best practices in physical education and exercise science will yield a fit, ready, and injury-free military. Nindl has a strong focus on exploring science and strategies to help bolster military readiness and national security.

The readiness of the U.S. military is adversely impacted by an unacceptably high incidence rate of physical-training-related musculoskeletal injuries that represent a major threat to the health and fitness of soldiers and other service members and that degrade the nation’s ability to project military power.

Springfield College established the Karpovich Lecture in 1973 in memory of a former faculty member who was an internationally recognized exercise physiologist and one of the principal founders of the American College of Sports Medicine. Karpovich joined the Springfield College faculty in 1927, serving as a professor of Physiology. He was named director of Health Education at the college in 1947 and was appointed research professor of Physiology in 1955.

If you have a disability and require a reasonable accommodation to fully participate in this event, call (413) 748-3413 to discuss your accessibility needs. Springfield College is a smoke- and tobacco-free environment.