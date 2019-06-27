Springfield College to Host Fabien and Celine Cousteau

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College will host deep ocean explorer and environmentalist Fabien Cousteau and explorer and filmmaker Céline Cousteau for an evening entitled, One Ocean, One People: The Cousteau Legacy and a Call for Environmental Action, on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Fabien and Céline are the grandchildren of legendary explorer Jacque-Yves Cousteau.

This year marks the sixth year of the college’s endowed Arts and Humanities Speaker Series, made possible through the generosity of Carlton (’63) and Lucille Sedgeley. This event is free and open to the public.

Both Fabien and Céline will highlight their commitment to fulfilling their family’s legacy of protecting and preserving the planet’s extensive and endangered marine inhabitants and habitats.

Fabien stresses the need for bold and innovative thinking to progress conservation efforts worldwide. He encourages individuals to follow their own curiosity in developing cutting-edge solutions that can address regional and global environmental challenges.

Through powerful storytelling, Céline uses her voyages around the world to offer a thoughtful perspective on the connection of the environment to populations around the world and how this knowledge is vital to the future of each of us on the planet.

Céline has extended her family legacy by co-founding The Céline Cousteau Film Fellowship, a non-profit program whose mission is to empower young aspiring filmmakers and activists to inspire change through filmmaking.