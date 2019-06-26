$100,000 Donations to Help Hispanic Students at HCC, WSU

HOLYOKE – College students of Hispanic heritage from Holyoke will benefit from new scholarships established at both Westfield State University and Holyoke Community College, thanks to $100,000 gifts to each institution from Victor and Mariellen Quillard of West Springfield.

Victor Quillard, a retired president of Hampden Bank, and his wife, Mariellen, are both Holyoke natives and their gifts aim to support Hispanic residents from Holyoke who are pursuing their college degrees. The $100,000 donations were given to the Westfield State Foundation and the Holyoke Community College Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising corporations of each institution.

The gifts will establish two new endowed scholarships in the Quillards’ name.

“Our community is fortunate to benefit from the Quillards’ life-changing support,” said Amanda Sbriscia, HCC vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the HCC Founation. “Vic and Mariellen have been dear friends of HCC through the years, and this scholarship is evidence of their belief in the potential of today’s and future generations of students. As a Hispanic Serving Institution, HCC is particularly grateful for the Quillards’ leadership in helping us graduate more students from underserved populations and in creating a path for students to continue their education beyond HCC.”

The Victor E. and Mariellen Quillard Scholarship at HCC gives preference to Holyoke residents of Hispanic heritage who have completed a minimum of 12 credits and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.75. The Victor and Mariellen Quillard Scholarship at WSU gives preference to Holyoke residents of Hispanic heritage who transfer from HCC to Westfield State and have a minimum GPA of 2.75.

“We greatly appreciate the Quillards’ generosity and their commitment to Holyoke and the Hispanic and Latino communities,” said Erica Broman, vice president for Institutional Advancement at Westfield State University and executive director of the Westfield State Foundation. “The Quillard Scholarship will have a transformative impact for these transfer students from HCC who attend Westfield State for many years to come.”

Said Westfield State University president Ramon S. Torrecilha, “these significant monies will support the university’s goals to offer an accessible and affordable education while supporting its commitment to a diverse and welcoming community.”