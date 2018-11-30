Springfield College to Host ‘Immerse Yourself in Dance’ Performance

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College Department of Visual and Performing Arts will host an “Immerse Yourself in Dance” performance starting on Friday, Dec. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 9 in the Fuller Arts Center. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8, followed by a 2 p.m. start time on Dec. 9.

In addition, there will be free dance lessons open to the campus community and general public on Dec. 8, with a focus on building community through dance. Starting time for the free classes will be at 3:30 p.m. in the Fuller Arts Center. From 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., dancers and choreographers from the weekend performance will lead a dance class titled “Playing with Gravity,” followed by a community hip-hop class from 5 to 6:15 p.m. There will be a reception for attendees starting at 6:45 p.m. before the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The weekend performances will feature Springfield College dancers performing Set and Reset/Reset by internationally renowned choreographer Trisha Brown, the creator of more than 100 choreographic works and six operas. Guest choreographer Andrea Vazquez-Aguiree will also set an original work about discovering identity.

Dance faculty member Angela Vital-Martowski, who has performed with the Boston Ballet and the American Repertory Ballet Theater, and Sarah Zehnder, director of the dance program and choreographer of New York City-based Zehnder Dance, will premier new works as well.

Suggested general admission is $5; students, senior citizens, and children are free. Tickets may be purchased at the door or reserved by calling (413) 748-3930.