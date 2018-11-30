Baystate Health Names Judith Ward VP of Marketing and Communications

SPRINGFIELD — Judith Ward, an accomplished healthcare marketing professional, has been named vice president of Marketing & Communications for Baystate Health.

In her new role, Ward will oversee marketing, digital/web, communications, public affairs, social media, creative services, loyalty programs, and special events at the Springfield-based health system, which includes hospitals in Springfield, Greenfield, Palmer, and Westfield, along with more than 100 medical practices at some 80 locations throughout Western Mass.

Among the strategic marketing executive’s past accomplishments include conceiving and executing strategies that define, differentiate, and drive increased brand recognition, preference, customer loyalty, and market share.

Ward comes to Baystate Health from Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto, Calif., where she led the organization’s strategic marketing efforts, developed award-winning advertising campaigns, and executed engaging Facebook Live strategies.

Prior to her role at Stanford, she served as vice president of Network Marketing for Danbury Hospital and Western Connecticut Health Network, where she led the brand creation and strategy for the newly formed health network. She also served as principal of Judith Ward Associates, providing consulting services centered on the development and execution of strategic digital marketing plans.

“Judith is a seasoned professional whose expertise in traditional media and public relations, as well as digital, social, web, and mobile marketing, makes her a perfect fit for this important leadership role for our health system,” said Jane Albert, senior vice president of Marketing, Communications & External Relations for Baystate Health. “We look forward to the creativity, innovation, and expertise that she will bring to our marketing and communications team and welcome her to the Baystate family.”

Ward holds an MBA with a marketing concentration from University of Connecticut and a bachelor’s degree from University of New Hampshire. She has served as an adjunct professor in the Master of Health Administration program at Western Connecticut State University and Marlboro College in Vermont. She is a member of American College of Healthcare Executives, the Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development, the Healthcare Executives Forum, and the California Assoc. of Healthcare Leaders.