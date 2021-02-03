Top Page Banner

Daily News

Springfield Partners for Community Action Announces 2021 Community Scholarship

By 75

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Partners for Community Action announced it will award a number of $1,000 scholarships that can help recipients with tuition and alleviate the cost of going back to school and investing in bettering themselves.

All applicants must be Springfield residents, and income-eligibility guidelines may apply. Scholarships will be awarded to those attending accredited/licensed schools in Massachusetts. Applications must be received by April 23. Late entries will not be considered. If selected, recipients must be available to attend an awards event (most likely virtual) in June.

Click here for the application form and information on how to apply.

Tags:

Related Posts

Tonight’s the Night for the 40 Under Forty to Shine

By

Opinion: More Business Dreams Are Dying

By

Hampden County Bar Foundation, Dante Club to Hold Chili Cookoff Fundraiser

By