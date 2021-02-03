Haas Foundation Donates to Asnuntuck’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Program

ENFIELD, Conn. — The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Program at Asnuntuck Community College (ACC) received $15,000 in grant funding from the Gene Haas Foundation to use for student scholarships for tuition and books. The scholarship will be managed by the ACC Foundation, and awards will be given based on need and merit.

“The funding support that the Gene Haas Foundation has provided for our students is very much appreciated, said Mary Bidwell, interim dean of Advanced Manufacturing Technology. “These funds really assist our students and are available to help students pay for the program so they can gain the necessary skills to start a career in advanced manufacturing. Over the past five years, our program has been awarded more than $60,000. This donation really makes a difference in the lives of our students.”

The Gene Haas Foundation was formed in 1999 with the primary goal of building skills in the machining industry. The foundation provides an opportunity for schools to apply for funds annually, providing scholarships for computer numerical control machine technology students and National Institute for Metalworking Skills credentials. The Gene Haas Foundation has contributed more than $60 million to education since 2014.